We mourn great Russian actor & film director Vladimir #Menshov who passed away at the age of 81. He created some of the nation’s best-loved movies – the Oscar-winning "Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears", "Love & Pigeons" & more.

▪️His death is a great loss for Russian cinema. pic.twitter.com/C87BsaIt5j

— Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) July 5, 2021