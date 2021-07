An exceptionally large and white 1,174-carat diamond stone has been unearthed in Botswana.

Last month, a 1,098-carat diamond was also found in Botswana, Africa's leading diamond producer https://t.co/yZ6KGgYvwr pic.twitter.com/Xk3RAKCJpT

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 8, 2021