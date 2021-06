Tonight an Apple Daily editor was arrested at HK airport under the NSL. His name is Fung Wai-kong (馮偉光) & used the pen-name 盧峯.

He was my editor & would receive my columns in English & Chinese.@DominicRaab this man was attempting to board a flight to London. Do something. pic.twitter.com/MInMIXPxPA

— Jack Hazlewood (@JackHHazlewood) June 27, 2021