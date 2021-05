Very severe cyclonic storm #Tauktae is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18 May early morning: IMD #CycloneTauktae Live updates: https://t.co/0suahlm5K2

— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 16, 2021