🇷🇺🇺🇸 Today, the Russian Chargé d'Affaires used the meeting in @StateDept to strongly reject groundless allegations against @Russia on destabilizing actions across the Euro-Atlantic area.

🔗https://t.co/1eKJz065uq pic.twitter.com/zV1ex5QWnx

— Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) April 23, 2021