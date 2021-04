Britain's Helen McCrory, known for her roles in Harry Potter movies, the James Bond film 'Skyfall' and the 'Peaky Blinders' television series, has died at the age of 52 after a 'heroic battle' with cancer, her husband Damian Lewis said https://t.co/vGghI03UxJ pic.twitter.com/oEOCQmleKd

— Reuters (@Reuters) April 16, 2021