The "officer" who murdered #DaunteWright is Kimberly Potter, who has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years.

Do you believe after 26 years in law enforcement, this woman didn't know the difference between a taser and a gun?#WhenKarensKill pic.twitter.com/M4Ceqhqsla

— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 13, 2021