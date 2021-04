Very happy to see that #COVAX has delivered 300.000 doses of vaccines to Serbia 🇷🇸

COVAX has now made its first deliveries to all 6 Western Balkans countries.

It’s a new admirable token of global solidarity, supported by 🇪🇺 as one of the leading COVAX donors. More will come!

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 2, 2021