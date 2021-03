🔥 SOLD

"EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" has sold at auction for an incredible $69,346,250 USD@beeple x @ChristiesInc x @makersplaceco

Congratulations to all involved and the auction winner!https://t.co/hlFWYsTB8I#NFT #CryptoArt pic.twitter.com/mly7oHbfVC

— MakersPlace (@makersplaceco) March 11, 2021