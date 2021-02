Evropská kosmická agentura hledá nové kosmonauty. Hlásit se mohou i Češi

Ingenuity, the Mars Helicopter I carry, is working as expected. I’m currently charging it, but once I set it down, it’ll rely solely on its solar panels. If it survives the brutally cold Martian nights, the team will attempt flight. https://t.co/8pksN06ZwP #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/80kEoww0QU

— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 20, 2021