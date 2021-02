An incredible discovery in Spain. An extraordinarily well-preserved 12th-c. Andalusi structure (bathhouse/hammam), possibly dating from the Almohad era, has been uncovered in Seville during renovations of the Cervercería Giralda.https://t.co/JD2jHoMq52https://t.co/lOFy47dw6E pic.twitter.com/YHJ6OAZvX1

— M. Ballan (@Ballandalus) February 18, 2021