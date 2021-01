V 94 letech zemřela americká oscarová herečka Cloris Leachmanová. Ze všech hereček posbírala nejvíc nominací na Emmy. (Rotten Tomatoes)

Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman has passed away. Known for countless roles including 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'The Last Picture Show,' Leachman was the most Emmy nominated actress in history.

