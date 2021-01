Portland Police tell us the car struck pedestrians and vehicles along several blocks west from Southeast 33rd Avenue and Stark Street down to Southeast 13th Avenue.

"There are crime scenes along several blocks." – @PortlandPolice https://t.co/qMm0IX2VMZ pic.twitter.com/Dse7hasCvm

— Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) January 25, 2021