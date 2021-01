Terrific to speak with @jensstoltenberg today, the first call I’ve made in the job. Reiterated the steadfast commitment of the U.S. to the @NATO Alliance and our appreciation for the teamwork and relevance our allies bring to missions around the world. #WeAreNATO https://t.co/eDi0hg5DyW pic.twitter.com/00loiA2By3

— Lloyd Austin (@LloydAustin) January 22, 2021