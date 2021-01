FULL AMANDA GORMAN POEM:

“We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one … There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

The 22-year-old is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history: https://t.co/SIPU57hEKH pic.twitter.com/X4JQZO8rlY

— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021