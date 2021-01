Britons are the 2nd most willing of any nation to take the COVID-19 vaccine (% willing to take/already taken)

🇹🇭 83%

🇬🇧 80%

🇩🇰 70%

🇲🇽 68%

🇮🇳 67%

🇪🇸 66%

🇦🇺🇮🇹 64%

🇨🇳 61%

🇲🇾 60%

🇳🇴 57%

🇮🇩🇦🇪 56%

🇸🇪 55%

🇩🇪🇸🇦 51%

🇫🇮 50%

🇸🇬🇺🇸 47%

🇵🇭 46%

🇹🇼 41%

🇭🇰40%

🇫🇷39%

🇵🇱28%https://t.co/q7ER3yy0tz pic.twitter.com/QNUPeV541j

— YouGov (@YouGov) January 15, 2021