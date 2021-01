‼️ APPEAL ‼️

We're appealing for the identity of this man who has been administering fake #COVID19 vaccines to vulnerable people in return for money.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 3042.

For more information visit ➡️ https://t.co/sKjgFCbJvJ pic.twitter.com/emixorb9V6

— City of London Police (@CityPolice) January 8, 2021