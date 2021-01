Tanya Roberts has died suddenly at the age of 65. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Tanya. She was a very lovely person and shall always be remembered by Bond fans as Stacey Sutton in A View To A Kill. pic.twitter.com/GyqtLe0sKp

— James Bond (@007) January 4, 2021