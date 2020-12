Based on the current schedule for tomorrow—which is subject to change—it looks like #G34104 will be the first #737MAX passenger flight since recertification.

Scheduled dep. 08:20 local time from São Paulo (GRU) to Porto Alegre (POA)https://t.co/LuSzfDXp5K pic.twitter.com/rDeHzAd0i2

