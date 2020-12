Today is Tran Huynh Duy Thuc's 12th birthday in prison.

Thuc founded the Chan research group to study the economy, politics, and society of Vietnam and some other countries. He blogged about social, political, and economic issues in #Vietnam under the pen name Tran Dong Chan. pic.twitter.com/4iGb6HPjvQ

— The 88 Project (@The88Project) November 29, 2020