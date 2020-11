Lebanese artists in overdrive to restore Beirut's beauty.

The massive explosion at the capital's port on August 4 killed more than 190 people but it also ravaged dozens of Beirut's most cherished heritage buildings and arthttps://t.co/jnJtNP9Oq6

📸 Anwar Amro pic.twitter.com/Zn9cVQcUB4

— AFP news agency (@AFP) October 2, 2020