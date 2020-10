Congratulations to this year's #WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear, Sergey Gorshkov! 🏆

Sergey mastered the use of camera traps to get his blissfully wild image of a lone Siberian tigress which won the judges over.#WPY56 #WPYAwards pic.twitter.com/phZPbwFT5y

