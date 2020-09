Ve věku 89 let zemřel francouzský herec Michael Lonsdale. Proslavil se například rolí padoucha z bondovky Moonraker. (Guardian)

"We are very sad to learn of the passing of Michael Lonsdale, who played Hugo Drax in Moonraker. He was an extraordinarily talented actor and a very dear friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time” – Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. pic.twitter.com/oMepLcSP0d

— James Bond (@007) September 21, 2020