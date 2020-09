Donald Trump: "We're gonna [call into Fox & Friends] every week. Every Monday I think they said."

Brian Kilmeade: "Sounds good."

Steve Doocy, after Trump hangs up: "You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that, and we'll take it on a case-by-case basis." pic.twitter.com/VnIHyofm36

— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020