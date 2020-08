Minister Wu was moved by @Vystrcil_Milos' speech at his alma mater #NCCU. It spoke to the strength of #Taiwan🇹🇼-#CzechRepublic🇨🇿 friendship, & the spirit of freedom & democracy promoted by late Presidents Lee & Havel.➡️https://t.co/8kyGxG51n3#TaiwanCzechia2020 #DefendDemocracy pic.twitter.com/SJfjmIoC57

— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 31, 2020