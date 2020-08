Zemřel britský spisovatel a pedagog Ken Robinson. Bylo mu 70 let. O úmrtí informovala na jeho webových stránkách rodina.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Sir Ken Robinson died peacefully yesterday, 21st August 2020, surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer.

We will be following up with a further update as we begin to follow Sir Ken’s wishes and honour his legacy. pic.twitter.com/IS3HsgeSXl

— Sir Ken Robinson (@SirKenRobinson) August 22, 2020