Hellish scenes from Tsavo West National Park over the past 2 days as our field teams help fight more fires, this time along the Maktau-Taveta Rd to the South of Murka. Our teams are STILL battling the flames today: https://t.co/gLGSm6rBg2 pic.twitter.com/ums23BcyAl

— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 10, 2020