Shopkeepers in Mar Mkhayel are desperately trying to figure out how to lock up and protect their goods as all windows and doors are blown out. Sirens ringing out from disemboweled banks. Man just yelled as I went by, "You're still wearing a mask? We have bigger problems." pic.twitter.com/SsYYNUSHkT

— Maya Gebeily (@GebeilyM) August 4, 2020