The secretary-general of the Kataeb party, Nazar Najarian, was killed in the powerful explosion on Tuesday, according to #Lebanon state-run NNA news

Najarian was in his office when the explosion happened. #BeirutBlast #Beirut #beirutexplosion pic.twitter.com/Tbr4I9mBlB

— Ali Hajizade (@AHajizade) August 4, 2020