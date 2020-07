It's not raining in London, Kent or Sussex, but our radar says otherwise…📡

The radar is actually picking up a swarm of #flyingants across the southeast 🐜

During the summer ants can take to the skies in a mass emergence usually on warm, humid and windless days #flyingantday pic.twitter.com/aMF6RxR943

— Met Office (@metoffice) July 17, 2020