TRUMP: "I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election."

WALLACE: "Are you suggesting that you might not accept the results?"

TRUMP: "I have to see."

WALLACE: "Can you give a direct answer that you will accept the election?

TRUMP: "I have to see." pic.twitter.com/mPDPLY9vsr

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020