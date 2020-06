Here is #CzechRepublic on behalf of #EU, explaining why #China govt resolution is not mutual, not beneficial, and not cooperation–clearly rejecting core ideas as in tension with #UN #HRC #humanrights standards, obligations. Calling vote, and voting no! Thanks, @eeas! @hrw pic.twitter.com/J3SHThqltw

— Sophie Richardson (@SophieHRW) June 22, 2020