Kabul, Afghanistan UPDATE: At Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital, unknown attackers opened fire on our maternity ward – where pregnant women, mothers, and newborns were being cared for during one of the most precious and precarious stages of life.

The attack lasted for hours.

— Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) May 13, 2020