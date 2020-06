George Floyd's brother: "He was our gentle giant. I was reminded of that when I watched the video of his murder. … The man who took his life, who suffocated him for eight minutes and 46 seconds, he still called him sir as he begged for his life" https://t.co/7ksVGUABkH pic.twitter.com/EXoTItf2Mt

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 10, 2020