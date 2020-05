#HongKong police have lately resorted to the use of pepper balls, instead of tear gas. A less than lethal weapon that irritates and makes people choke all the same, but doesn’t have the same visual impact as a cloud of smoke. Def paying more attention to the image of the force. https://t.co/zdxUDHCVqT

— Rachel Cheung (@rachel_cheung1) May 27, 2020