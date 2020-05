Karnataka:Passengers leave from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, as two flights have landed till now at the airport. A mother who came to receive her son says,"My 5-yr-old son Vihaan Sharma has travelled alone from Delhi,he has come back to Bengaluru after 3 months" pic.twitter.com/oAOsLCi7v9

