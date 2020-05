At the ‘Re-open Illinois’ rally, these two signs were seen.

Pritzker,

Who is being called Hitler with a swastika next to his name, is Jewish.

‘Arbeit Macht Frei’ translates to ‘work sets you free’ – it’s literally from the ithe Auschwitz concentration camp.

May 2, 2020