Britská princezna Charlotte slaví 5. narozeniny. Dcera prince Williama a vévodkyně Kate dnes rozdávala potřebným balíčky s jídlem. (NBC News)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.

The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020