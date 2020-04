A fire at a construction site in #SouthKorea killed at least 25 people and injured another seven on Wednesday.

All of the victims were construction workers who had been building a warehouse in the city of #Icheon, about 80 kilometres southeast of #Seoul. https://t.co/J5jkExEfaL pic.twitter.com/JtlJHGuZQf

