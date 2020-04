🇺🇸Muslims praying on the street in the US during COVID-19 pandemic?

❌False: This video shows a protest in New York City in 2017.https://t.co/O2WH1BZdEt#CoronavirusFacts pic.twitter.com/ImJkGGZbGO

