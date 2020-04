The Soyuz spacecraft carrying Exp 63 crewmembers Chris Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner docked to the station today at 10:13am ET. #AskNASA | https://t.co/UsMhpiM3Xt pic.twitter.com/FcQEcoBAD1

— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 9, 2020