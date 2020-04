Nice study showing why this is not a good time to eat in restaurants. Center table: #COVID19 infected person. Air currents from the air con carried droplets to tables on either side although they were > 1 m away.https://t.co/m5NSsnqEww#SocialDistancing #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/eO4qehK93Y

— Siddharth Sridhar (@sid8998) April 8, 2020