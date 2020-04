Trump: "Mail-in voting is horrible. It's corrupt."

Reporter: "But you voted by mail in Florida's election last month, didn't you?"

Trump: "Sure, I can vote by mail through the –"

Reporter: "So how do you reconcile that?"

Trump: "Because I'm allowed to." pic.twitter.com/NAOi5NCa6S

— The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2020