The world has everything necessary to stop any missiles, "Shahed" drones, and other forms of terror. It only requires the decisions that can restore true and lasting security.

Ukraine can defeat Russian terror, protect its own life and the life of the entire Europe and other… pic.twitter.com/8vGjxoBAOK

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2024