WCK is offloading desperately-needed food that arrived on our first maritime aid shipment to Gaza as part of Operation Safeena. This is our international effort to bring as much aid as possible to Palestinians by sea. Photo credit AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana.#ChefsForThePeople pic.twitter.com/psM65fbaV4

— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 15, 2024