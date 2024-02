Černochová k Ficovým slovům o vyslání vojáků řekla, že nic takového neslyšela

Hundreds of Belgian farmers descended on Brussels, where EU agriculture ministers will meet today.

In chaotic scenes, police met the rowdy crowd with water cannons, as protesters set fire to tires, dumped manure on the street and defied barricades.

— POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) February 26, 2024