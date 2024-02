Dvě stovky lidí přišly uctít památku Alexeje Navalného k ruskému velvyslanectví v Praze

Navalny's wife Yulia at the Munich security conference:

"If it's true, I want Putin, his entourage, Putin's friends and his government to know they will be held responsible for what they have done to our country, my family, and my husband. And that day will come very soon." pic.twitter.com/ivZnoGwzr6

— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 16, 2024