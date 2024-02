Summit EU se shodl na potřebě urychlit dodávky munice na Ukrajinu

Ship wreck of the day!

Warriors of the special unit "Group 13" of the @DI_Ukraine destroyed the missile corvette "Ivanovets" of the russian Black Sea Fleet.

As a result of a number of direct hits to the hull, the corvette was damaged, rolled to the stern, and sank. The value of… pic.twitter.com/JZwh8aggn0

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 1, 2024