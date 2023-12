Blízko Tchaj-wanu přelétala čínská vojenská letadla, ostrov čekají volby

Historic blizzard! It has snowed on 7 of the past 10 days in the northern part of the Shandong Peninsula. The snow depth in Yantai and Wendeng broke the historical record with 52cm and 55cm! It is also the biggest blizzard ever recorded along the coast of China! pic.twitter.com/AgTVpFi7sK

