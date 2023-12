Zasněžit svět je fuška, navázat na kult také. Novou Perinbabu zastiňuje klasika a ani digitální Giulieta Masina jí nepomůže

Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61, his publicist has confirmed.

He appeared as a New York police officer in US comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show ran for eight seasons and brought Braugher international fame as a comedy actor.https://t.co/uLWLNNkk03 pic.twitter.com/A6LgWsrJBW

— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 13, 2023